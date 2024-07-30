Karnataka government gets notice against unregulated ash immersion

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government in connection with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a group of advocates, seeking directions to strictly implement guidelines and rules to practice ‘Asthi Visarjane’ and its allied rituals, only at the designated spots that should be earmarked and desist from practising ‘Asti Visarjane’ in any other area on the banks of Cauvery.

A division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Kushal Kumar Koushik and five other advocates. Stating that a direction be issued to the state asking it to recognise the Cauvery as a ‘Juristic Person’ taking precedence from the Uttarakhand High Court in declaring Ganga, Yamuna and its tributaries as juristic persons, the petitioners prayed the court to direct the authorities to completely ban Asthi Visarjane, and its allied practices at Gosai Ghat and Nimishamba temple in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district.