Karnataka High Court seeks copy of state’s agreement with private professional colleges

BENGALURU: Acting on a public interest litigation challenging some provisions of the Karnataka Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Determination of Fee) Act and formation of a separate category of management quota admissions under ‘other seats’ at exorbitant fees, the Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government to submit a copy of the consensual agreement entered with associations of private professional colleges.

A division bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind passed the order during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed in 2020 by city-based advocate Ajoy Kumar Patil.

Alleging that the state government was aiding and abetting profiteering by private professional colleges in the name of regulating the procedure for admission and fixing of fees, the petitioner contended that the method of entering into consensual agreements with associations of private colleges is contrary to the provisions of the Karnataka Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Determination of Fee) Act.

Questioning the validity of the state government’s action for fixing fees for medical, dental, and engineering courses in private professional colleges by way of consensual agreements on the ground that it is against the constitutional provisions and Supreme Court’s judgment, the petition alleged that the admission policy and fee fixation was formulated to encourage “profiteering and exploitation” by such colleges. Most private professional colleges in the state are managed by politicians and religious or caste groups, it said.