Karnataka opposition ups the ante, sets off on march, flood tour

BENGALURU: Opposition party members are on a campaign to reach out to the people of Karnataka: While one set of senior BJP and JDS leaders will set off on a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, another group will be visiting flood-hit areas. Throughout their route, they will try to highlight the government’s failures.

The leaders gearing up for the Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra in protest against the alleged MUDA scam, will be demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation. The team, headed by BJP State President BY Vijayendra, will begin the yatra on Saturday from Kengeri, after offering puja at the Kempamma and Ganapathy temples.

The team, which includes senior leaders BS Yediyurappa, Pralhad Joshi, HD Kumaraswamy and others, will conclude the padayatra on August 10 at Mysuru, and will be received by senior BJP leaders from Delhi. Vijayendra said the plan is to walk 20km each day, and party workers from all 224 assembly constituencies will attend the rally. “We have formed teams and constituted a coordination committee with BJP and JDS leaders on it,’’ he said, adding that the government cannot stop their rally.

The other group of leaders plans to split up into six teams and farm out across the rest of Karnataka, starting Tuesday. The teams will be headed by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, senior BJP leader Araga Jnanendra, former deputy CM CN Ashwathnarayana, Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Deputy Leader of Opposition Aravind Bellad and former minister B Sriramulu.

Ashoka told TNIE they will be visiting flood-hit places for the next three days where they will interact with people. “The government is giving Rs 5,000 per family if water enters their house, whereas we used to give Rs 10,000. Similarly, for house reconstruction, the government is giving Rs 1.25 lakh, how can people get their houses repaired?’’ he asked.