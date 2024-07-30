Karnataka: PIL against Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Prajwal Revanna

BENGALURU: Chi Na Ramu, a Dalit leader, filed a PIL against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Ramu alleged that the Congress leader had, in a public speech in Karnataka, mentioned that mass rape had been committed by former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who had also videographed the same.

Ramu, who is national president of the All India Dalit Action Committee, alleged that until now no proof of any rape had been found, nor were any complaints made by the women about what Rahul Gandhi had claimed. In his prayer, he asked for action to be taken against Rahul as per law, and demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise for making the statement about 400 mass rapes.