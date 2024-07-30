Need to embrace Gandhi & Ambedkar: Ramchandra Guha

MYSURU: Renowned historian and columnist Ramachandra Guha emphasised the need to embrace both Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar in the struggle against caste inequality, despite disagreements between the two leaders.

Guha made the remarks during the Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti celebration, organised by the CFTRI SC/ST Employees’ Welfare Association at CSIR-CFTRI in Mysuru on Monday.

Guha highlighted the philosophical differences between the Mahatma and Dr Ambedkar but stressed that both were lifelong opponents of caste discrimination.

He quoted Dr Ambedkar’s statement, “I was born a Hindu but will not die a Hindu,” to illustrate Dr Ambedkar’s disillusionment with caste discrimination within Hinduism. Guha pointed out that Dr Ambedkar eventually embraced Buddhism. “If he had lived for another 10 years, millions of people might have converted to Buddhism,” he added.

Guha elaborated on the divergent approaches of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar towards untouchability and caste reforms. The Mahatma, he noted, believed in purifying Hinduism by eradicating untouchability from within, aspiring to evoke moral conscience and achieve personal freedom.

In contrast, Dr Ambedkar viewed caste discrimination as an intrinsic flaw in Hinduism that necessitated a complete break from the religion. Dr Ambedkar believed that the state should play a crucial role in enforcing secular laws to eliminate caste discrimination, he said.

Despite these fundamental differences, Guha argued, both leaders were crucial in the fight against caste inequality. He urged contemporary society to avoid viewing Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar as rivals. “In their lifetimes, both had differences, sometimes radical ones. But today, we need to see them as complementary forces in the battle against caste discrimination,” he said.