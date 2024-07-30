‘No basic knowledge of budget’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wants Nirmala dropped from cabinet

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately remove Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from the cabinet. He accused the minister of not having the basic knowledge of the budget.

Siddaramaiah said the Finance Minister made a desperate attempt to cover up the injustices done to Karnataka by the Modi government. He noted that Sitharaman’s misleading statements ultimately reveal that the Union Government has provided minimal support to Karnataka.

According to Sitharaman, the previous UPA government (2004-2014) granted Karnataka Rs 60,779 crore, whereas the NDA government (2014-2024) provided Rs 2,36,955 crore.

“However, they have forgotten to mention how much the Centre’s budget size has increased over the past 10 years. Whether this omission is due to ignorance or a deliberate attempt to mislead the public needs to be clarified,” the CM stated in a release.

He said in 2013-14, the Union Budget was Rs 16.06 lakh crore. At that time, Karnataka received Rs 16,428 crore as grants and Rs 15,005 crore as tax share, totalling Rs 31,483 crore, which accounted for 1.9 per cent of the total budget. In 2024-25, the Centre’s budget size is Rs 48.02 lakh crore. During this period, Karnataka will receive Rs 15,229 crore as grants and Rs 44,485 crore as the tax share, totalling 1.2 per cent of the budget, he said.

If Karnataka were to receive the same 1.9 per cent share as in 2013-14, the state would get Rs 91,580 crore. Due to the unfair treatment by the Modi government, Karnataka has lost Rs 31,866 crore for 2024-25, the CM added.

He also accused the Finance Minister of making misleading statements claiming an increase in Karnataka’s tax share from the Union Government.

Over the past 10 years, the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister have unjustly allocated taxes and grants to states governed by Opposition parties, he said. It is ironic that Nirmala Sitharaman, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha by Karnataka, has acted against the state’s interests, he added. “Given her actions, she lacks the moral authority to speak about Karnataka’s financial status,” the CM added.