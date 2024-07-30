‘No basic knowledge of budget’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wants Nirmala dropped from cabinet

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately remove Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from the cabinet. He accused the minister of not having the basic knowledge of the budget.
Siddaramaiah said the Finance Minister made a desperate attempt to cover up the injustices done to Karnataka by the Modi government. He noted that Sitharaman’s misleading statements ultimately reveal that the Union Government has provided minimal support to Karnataka.
According to Sitharaman, the previous UPA government (2004-2014) granted Karnataka Rs 60,779 crore, whereas the NDA government (2014-2024) provided Rs 2,36,955 crore.
“However, they have forgotten to mention how much the Centre’s budget size has increased over the past 10 years. Whether this omission is due to ignorance or a deliberate attempt to mislead the public needs to be clarified,” the CM stated in a release.
He said in 2013-14, the Union Budget was Rs 16.06 lakh crore. At that time, Karnataka received Rs 16,428 crore as grants and Rs 15,005 crore as tax share, totalling Rs 31,483 crore, which accounted for 1.9 per cent of the total budget. In 2024-25, the Centre’s budget size is Rs 48.02 lakh crore. During this period, Karnataka will receive Rs 15,229 crore as grants and Rs 44,485 crore as the tax share, totalling 1.2 per cent of the budget, he said.
If Karnataka were to receive the same 1.9 per cent share as in 2013-14, the state would get Rs 91,580 crore. Due to the unfair treatment by the Modi government, Karnataka has lost Rs 31,866 crore for 2024-25, the CM added.
He also accused the Finance Minister of making misleading statements claiming an increase in Karnataka’s tax share from the Union Government.
Over the past 10 years, the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister have unjustly allocated taxes and grants to states governed by Opposition parties, he said. It is ironic that Nirmala Sitharaman, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha by Karnataka, has acted against the state’s interests, he added. “Given her actions, she lacks the moral authority to speak about Karnataka’s financial status,” the CM added.
Parameshwara rubbishes allegations on investors not coming to Karnataka
Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara refuted the allegations that investors are not coming to Karnataka owing to the law and order situation. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, the Home Minister termed the allegations made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as baseless.
New companies coming to India will come with the options of investing in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, or other places and look at various parameters, including tax structure, power situation, availability of land, etc to decide on investments, he said.
No investor has gone back after coming to Karnataka, he said. Dr Parameshwara said it was not correct for Central leaders to make such baseless allegations against Karna-taka. Bengaluru is a growth engine of the country, the city is kno-wn across the world and they should encourage its growth like the way they promote New Delhi and Mumbai, he said.
He hit out at the Centre for its step-motherly treatment of the state in Union Budget. “On what basis did they give Rs 15,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh? Those states too have to develop and we are not saying they should not give money to them. But, there has to be some basis for giving money,” he said. The minister also questioned on what basis funds were given to Bihar.
He said Karnataka contributes significantly to tax collection and they even went to New Delhi and approached the Supreme Court seeking more funds, but still they are doing injustice to the state. He defended the State Government’s decision to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday. The Minister said police drive against illegal immigrants coming to the state and drug peddlers will continue. The police will also take action against those creating fake documents to help illegal immigrants, he added.