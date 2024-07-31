Congress to explain ‘facts’ in meetings as BJP-JDS gear up for seven-day long padayatra in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As the Opposition BJP-JDS leaders are all set to start their 7-day padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the alleged irregularities in the ST Development Corporation and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the Congress is likely to hold public meetings to explain the facts about the cases to people.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told reporters that they would hold public meetings before the BJP-JDS padayatra starts and explain all the facts to the people. The Congress leader said the BJP-JDS is trying to mislead people by telling lies and Congress will counter it by holding public meetings in Mandya, Mysuru, or other places.

“We will not do a padayatra. We will explain facts to people by holding meetings. Our state president will work out the plan,” he said.

Responding to state BJP president BY Vijayendra’s statement that the State Government has to face consequences if the padayatra is stopped, the Home Minister said the government is not that weak. “The government will not give them permission, but it will also not stop the padayatra. It is their right to protest, but police will take action if there are any violations,” he said. “There is no need for us to threaten them or they threatening us. They will take out padayatra as we had done in the past,” he said.