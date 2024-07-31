JD(S) pulls out of foot march over ''MUDA'' scam, in setback to BJP in Karnataka

BENGALURU: JD(S) on Wednesday pulled out of the proposed foot march against the alleged irregularities in the distribution of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), including to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, as party leader H D Kumaraswamy hit out at the BJP.
The Union Minister said that his party was not taken into confidence on the foot march and lashed out at the BJP for allegedly picking a leader from Hassan district to be among those given responsibility to spearhead the protest.
Leaders of the opposition BJP had said that the party and JD(S) have decided to hold the foot march from Bengaluru to Mysuru from August 3 to 10 in protest against the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by MUDA, including to Chief Minister's wife Parvathi, and demanding his resignation.
Kumaraswamy also ruled out the JD(S) extending "moral support" to the BJP vis-a-vis the foot march.
"We will not give (moral support) for any reason," he told reporters in Delhi, adding that his party was not taken into confidence by the BJP despite the fact that areas, where the foot march was slated to pass through, are JD(S) strongholds.
JD(S), headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, joined the BJP-led NDA last year.
The two parties fought the recent Lok Sabha elections in the State together.
He contended that when people are facing several problems following heavy rains, with many becoming homeless and hundreds of villages marooned, it's not an "appropriate time" to hold such a foot march.
"So, we have stepped back."
"Now, we have to respond to people's pain. I don't know who would appreciate (the foot march in these circumstances)," Kumaraswamy said.
He said he was hurt by BJP's move to pick former BJP MLA from Hassan Preetham Gowda to lead the protest, among others.
"Who is that Preetham Gowda ? Preetham Gowda ventured to finish off the family of Deve Gowda.
They (BJP) call a meeting with him (Preetham Gowda to discuss preparations for the march) and ask me to sit next to him; the person who put poison to my family. Who is responsible for distribution of pen-drives? There is a limit to my tolerance.
Are they seeking support for this ? Do they not know what happened in Hassan ? Who is responsible ?" a visibly angry Kumaraswamy asked.
He was referring to large-scale distribution of pen-drives, allegedly containing explicit videos involving his nephew Prajwal Revanna, ahead of the recent Lok Sabha elections in Hassan.
Reacting to Kumaraswamy's statement, BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said he has no clue why JD(S) leadership has so much animosity towards Preetham Gowda.
On the foot march, he added that the party will "finalise things" by this evening or tomorrow.
Since JD(S) is an NDA partner, discussions will happen at the national level and all the preparations required for this march will be made.
"This (march) will happen. We will not let this scam be covered up. It should be kept alive till all the sites are brought back to the MUDA," Ashoka told reporters in the coastal city of Mangaluru.
"Our objective is to expose the Chief Minister who has taken 14 sites and his supporters have got hundreds of sites. It (the scam) is close to Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 4,000 crore," he said.
"There cannot be a scam bigger than this. Hence, I will speak to him (Kumaraswamy) and will convince him," he added.
Ashoka said the party's state unit is in touch with the Central level leaders.
He said he has spoken to the Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
"Our fight is against Congress. To make it successful, we have to go together because they (JD-S) are also the NDA partners.
I will request Kumaraswamy. Our central leaders are also talking to him.
Our Central leaders will take a clear view on this tonight or tomorrow," the former Deputy Chief Minister said.
Meanwhile, when asked about the JD(S) move, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters in the national capital: "I will not interfere in their affair.
They are NDA. They will give statements (against each other) and then they will unite. Why should we interfere in their affair? Why should I respond to it? Time will answer all the questions."