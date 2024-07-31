JD(S) pulls out of foot march over ''MUDA'' scam, in setback to BJP in Karnataka

BENGALURU: JD(S) on Wednesday pulled out of the proposed foot march against the alleged irregularities in the distribution of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), including to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, as party leader H D Kumaraswamy hit out at the BJP.

The Union Minister said that his party was not taken into confidence on the foot march and lashed out at the BJP for allegedly picking a leader from Hassan district to be among those given responsibility to spearhead the protest.

Leaders of the opposition BJP had said that the party and JD(S) have decided to hold the foot march from Bengaluru to Mysuru from August 3 to 10 in protest against the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by MUDA, including to Chief Minister's wife Parvathi, and demanding his resignation.

Kumaraswamy also ruled out the JD(S) extending "moral support" to the BJP vis-a-vis the foot march.

"We will not give (moral support) for any reason," he told reporters in Delhi, adding that his party was not taken into confidence by the BJP despite the fact that areas, where the foot march was slated to pass through, are JD(S) strongholds.

JD(S), headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, joined the BJP-led NDA last year.