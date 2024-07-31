Karnataka energy department suffers Rs 96.61 crore loss to damages this monsoon

BENGALURU: Heavy rain and floods have wreaked havoc across Karnataka affecting normal life. The energy sector, too, has seen considerable damage. From April to July 28, 2024, the Energy Department has suffered a loss of Rs 96.61 crore due to damage to electric poles and other infrastructure.

Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Tuesday said that the damage includes Rs 70.96 crore material cost and Rs 25.65 crore labour cost.

In July alone, there has been a loss of Rs 26.11 crore and in June, it was Rs 17.17 crore. The highest loss of Rs 30.56 crore was suffered by the Mangaluru Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd, followed by Rs 27.29 crore by Hassan Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd. Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd suffered a loss of Rs 19.08 crore.

Also, 3,942 transformers were damaged in the state of which 3,918 have been replaced. Further, 53,816 poles were damaged. Additional Chief Secretary (Energy Department) Gaurav Gupta said additional linemen and workforce have been stationed. The problems are severe in Chikkmagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Udupi, and Belagavi districts.

George said that power generation has reached a record high. The demand has also increased. The state earned Rs 1,403 crore from the sale of power this financial year, he added.

Pandey said Karnataka generates 250 Million Units (MU) of electricity daily, of which, the state consumes 180 MU and 20 MU is being returned to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh under the barter system. The remaining 40-50 MU is sold in the open market and this has earned the state Rs 1,403 crore. He said that the Raichur Thermal Power Plant worked without a break for 103 days during the summer. George added that the Yelahanka Gas Power Plant and the Waste-to-Energy plant at Bidadi will start operations in another 10 days.