Karnataka: Energy dept suffered losses to the tune of Rs 96.61 crore this monsoon

BENGALURU: The heavy rainfall and floods have wrecked havoc in many places across the state. It has not just affected daily lives, but has also effected the energy sector. From April to July 28, the energy department has suffered Rs 96.61 crore losses due to damages to electric poles, wires and other infrastructure.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, he said this includes Rs 70.96 crore material cost and Rs 25.65 crore labour cost. In the month of July alone, there has been losses of Rs 26.11 crore and Rs 17.17 crore in the month of June. The highest loss of Rs 30.56 crore is suffered by Mangaluru Electricity Supply Corporation, followed by Rs 27.29 crore by Hassan Electricity Supply Corporation Limited. Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited suffered a loss of Rs 19.08 crore.

He added that a total of 3,942 transformers were damaged in the state, of which 3,918 have been replaced, and 53,816 poles were damaged, of which 51,119 have been replaced.

Adding to this, additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta said, wherever damages are being reported, additional linemen and workforce has been stationed. The problems are severe in the regions of Chikkmagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Udupi and Belgavi. As precautionary measures, the supply distribution companies have been shutting down feeders and power supply.

Power generation record

George also pointed that power generation has reached a record high. The demand has also increased. The state earned a total of Rs 1,403 crore from the sales of power this financial year.

Pandey explained, the present generation in Karnataka is 250 Million Units (MU) per day. Of which, the state is consuming 180 MU and 20 MU is being returned to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh under the barter system. The remaining 40-50 MU is being sold in the open market and have earned Rs 1,403 crores. The demand has purchased 2608.04 MU power at the cost of Rs 2293.37 crore.

Thermal power generation also increased year over year. Last year, it was 18,419 MU at the cost of Rs 9,326 crore. This year, it is 22,213MU at the cost of Rs 10,916 crore. This year, thermal power generation was at an all-time high, George said.

He pointed that the Raichur Thermal Power Plant has been working non-stop for 103 days during the summer.

George added that the Yelahanka Gas Power Plant and the Waste-to-Energy plant at Bidadi will start operations in another 10 days. They will generate 370.05 MW and 11.5MW power, respectively.

Bescom lists hazardous locations

On till June 30, Bescom listed 99,618 hazardous locations in its limits, of which 84,579 have been rectified. Bescom Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi said, works are being done, it has slowed down because of the rails. Works worth Rs 1500 are pending.