Karnataka govt moves thousands along Krishna river to relief camps amidst flood warnings

BELAGAVI: With rainfall continuing to batter areas in the Krishna river belt on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, a large number of people from the flood-prone areas are moving to the makeshift relief centres with the fear of floods in their villages. What has worsened the situation is the continued discharge of huge quantities of water from the dams in Maharashtra into the Krishna river.

Even as the Karnataka government is hastily setting up relief centres in the affected areas in Athani, Chikkodi, Raibag, and Nipani taluks in Belagavi district to accommodate more people from the affected areas, several inmates in relief centres in Chinchali and Zero Point in Athani taluk said they were not being provided adequate facilities in the centres.

However, the authorities are providing breakfast, lunch, and dinner to many of the inmates, besides giving them snacks and tea in the evening. Bedsheets, blankets, kitchen utensils, and water pots are also being given to every inmate at the centre.

Sources said 14 kg of fodder is being provided to every cattle that has been shifted to various relief centres in the state and make-shift medical care centres also being set up to ensure medical care to the inmates at the relief centres.

“More relief centres will have to be set up in parts of Chikkodi and Athani taluks as more villages in the Krishna belt are expected to be flooded owing to the continued release of water from Koyna dam in Maharashtra. People will be staying at least for the next 10 to 15 days in the relief centres as it may take some time for the deluge to subside in the flooded villages,’’ an informed source said.

Manjunath Paragouda, who is staying in a relief centre at Chinchali village, Raibag taluk, said the authorities established the relief centre merely for namesake. Upset over the lack of facilities at the centre, he said the local administration should provide everything that it is supposed to give to every inmate in the relief centres.

At a relief centre at Zero Point, near Athani, Sharada Madar said officials should ensure the safety of all the inmates as the centres are set up in the agriculture fields. Measures should be taken to avoid the entry of animals and insects inside the centre, she said.

At least 200 people from the flood-hit areas of Gokak town have been shifted to a gruel centre at Government PU College, Gokak. On Monday and Tuesday, the teachers of the school conducted special classes for many children who are staying with their families at the centre.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said at least 10,000 people are staying in 64 relief centres set up in areas affected by rains and floods in the state. Heavy rains led to the partial collapse of 4,100 houses and total collapse of 800 houses in the state after the onset of monsoon this year.

Sources said many villagers in the affected areas are reluctant to leave the place and stay in the tents set up by them in their fields. However, the local authorities are trying to get all the people from the affected areas into the relief centres.