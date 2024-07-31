Karnataka-Kerala border villagers chip in with relief for landslide victims in Wayanad

MYSURU: The massive landslide that hit Wayanad district in Kerala has made villagers along the Karnataka-Kerala border to pitch in with help. Residents of over 10 villages, including DB Kuppe and Macchur, on Saturday went door-to-door raising relief to the affected people.

A majority of the villagers work in tea and coffee estates of Wayanad and they have decided to contribute clothes, foodgrains and napkins to the landslide-hit people.

They joined hands with a few others in Sultan Bathery and prepared food packets to be sent to search party personnel and survivors at Mundakkar and Meppadi areas of Wayanad.

The youth have reached out to their friends, teachers and those staying in other states and abroad, appealing them for relief. They are also planning to donate blood at nearest hospitals to help those battling for life.

“We will go door-to-door in border villages and collect relief material and hand them over at the collector’s office in Kalpetta and revenue office in Sultan Bathery. Villagers here are mourning and have not turned up for work. Several local shops have been closed,” said Sameer of DB Kuppe.

Vegetable traders and transporters in Mysuru and neighbouring Gundlupet, whose major market is Kerala, are also collecting relief material to be sent to Kerala. As many tourists from Karnataka visit Wayanad regularly and a large number of labourers work at several tea and coffee estates there, the Chamarajanagar district administration has deputed two teams, led by the Gundlupet tahsildar, to visit the affected areas and to move people from Karnataka to safer places.The highway leading to Kalpetta and Wayanad has been closed as heavy rain continues to pour in the region.

State asks corporates to join Kerala relief efforts

The Karantaka government has reached out to the corporate sector to join the relief efforts in Kerala through their CSR contributions.“Kerala is in dire need of financial assistance, food supplies, clothing and basic rations to address the immediate needs of the affected populations. The scale of the disaster necessitates a coordinated and generous response from all sectors of society, particularly from corporate entities that have always been pillars of support in times of need,” stated a letter from Additional Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

She stated that the government is specifically looking for monetary donations to aid in the logistics of relief operations and rebuilding efforts; non-perishable food items that can be easily distributed among the affected; essential clothing along with basic sanitary products and deployment of volunteers to assist on the ground. The companies have been asked to inform the government about the type of support they can offer, and the officials will coordinate with them to ensure that the contributions are utilised effectively.