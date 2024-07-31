Siddaramaiah seeks defence land for development works, reducing traffic congestion

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday and sought defence land for development works in Bengaluru.

In his memorandum to Singh, Siddaramaiah said Bengaluru is the IT city and people from all over the country come here seeking jobs. It is also one of the most-congested cities. The state government is striving hard to provide infrastructure to reduce traffic congestion, he said. He appealed to Singh to provide 0.11 acres of defence land for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project.

He sought additional defence land of 17.50 acre to build a road as per the master plan 2015 from Ejipura Ring Road to Sarjapur main road.

The CM also requested for 796.85 square metre of land for the construction of an additional loop to the existing railway over bridge at Banaswadi and another 4454.78 square metre for the construction of ROB at Byappanahalli.