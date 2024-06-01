Chanakya varsity felicitates UPSC rank-holders

BENGALURU: Chanakya University, in association with Samkalp Foundation, New Delhi, hosted a felicitation ceremony on Friday to honour the achievements of UPSC rank-holders for 2023. The event, held at the university, was attended by distinguished guests, eminent personalities, faculty, students, and the families of the rank-holders. G Prasanna Kumar, former Addl Chief Secretary, Government Of Haryana, was the chief guest. Chanakya University, in association with Samkalp IAS, New Delhi, is offering BA Embedded Civil Services for UPSC aspirants as part of the curriculum.

Vijeta Hosamani – AIR 100, Nagabhushan – AIR 111, Akash Agarwal – AIR 105, Chandrabhushan – AIR 123, Yashaswini – AIR 243, Diya Dasgupta – AIR 207, Bharat C Yaram – AIR 667, Ranu Gupta – AIR 536, Navya K – 696, Thanu Kumar – AIR 973, were felicitated during the programme.