Contractor blames family, KRIDC before hanging self

DAVANAGERE: Various personal issues, besides non-payment of dues by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KRIDCL), led to the death of contractor PS Gowdar (50) in Santhebennur village of Davanagere district on May 26.

Gowdar reportedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house. According to police, Gowdar’s wife Vasantha Kumari lodged a complaint at Santhebennur police station, stating that before dying by suicide, Gowdar had left a death note in which he had alleged mental torture over money by his elder brother GS Nagaraj, and misappropriation of Rs 30-40 lakh of his money by another brother Srinivas.

She also claimed that the death note blamed Indumathi, wife of Srinivas, and Indumathi’s father Chitrashekharappa, who were troubling him over a property, and forcing the family to live in distress. Gowdar also alleged that he was to receive Rs 5 lakh from KRIDCL, which had delayed releasing the amount for some time. She confirmed that the handwriting in the letter is her husband’s, and requested police to conduct an investigation and initiate action against the people mentioned in it. On receiving Vasantha Kumari’s complaint, police drew up charges under IPC Section 306 along with Section 34.

She alleged that a financial dispute between her husband and his brother Srinivas had led to a souring of their relationship. Even after several meetings and mediation, Srinivas had attacked Gowdar and the dispute was later settled in the presence of the elders of Santhebennur.

“On May 26, I went with my daughter, a Class 8 student at a private school in Channagiri, to our relatives’ house in Chitradurga for a family function. Around 1pm, someone from my village called and informed me that my husband had hanged himself from the ceiling fan. We rushed back to Santhebennur, after which legal procedures were completed and the body was cremated,” she said.