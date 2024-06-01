Delay in announcement of CET results: AAP accuses Karnataka govt of Rs 3000 cr scam

BENGALURU: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the state government of facilitating private engineering colleges and promoting privatisation of education by delaying the announcement of CET results, calling it a scam of around Rs 3,000 crore. BT Naganna, State Organising Secretary, during a press meet, said it has been over 42 days since the completion of the CET examination, but the results are still not out. However, the education department has allowed private engineering colleges to conduct admissions.

“About 60,000 seats are on sale today. Many parents are going to apply to four or five colleges to see if their children will get a government seat or not, charging around Rs 1,200 per application. A private college sold 35,000 applications at Rs 1,200 each and made around Rs 4.80 crore. Why has the government given permission for the admission process before the CET results,” Naganna questioned.

He added that the government should order the private colleges to refund the entire fees paid by the students, who have already been admitted to private colleges, but later secure a seat through CET rankings. “Private colleges have said they will reduce the fee by 10% for those who got government seats in the first round and refund the remaining amount, but will not refund any money to the students who secure seats in the second round,” he claimed.