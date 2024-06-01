Karnataka court grants bail to CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar in defamation case

BENGALURU: A court here on Saturday granted bail to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar in connection with a defamation case filed against them by the BJP.

The saffron party had accused the Congress leaders of putting out false advertisements against its party leaders, including the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in person today.

After hearing their plea, the court granted them bail.

BJP MLC and General Secretary Keshav Prasad had filed the defamation case against Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Alleging that 40 per cent commission was charged for execution of all public works, the Congress also published a 'corruption rate card' against the former government.