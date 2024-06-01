Karnataka HC allows pubs, breweries to serve food for next five days

BENGALURU: In a relief for the Food and Beverage industry, the High Court approved their request to continue serving food between June 1 and 6. The HC decision came as pubs and breweries will to be closed across the state due to the Legislative Council polls, Lok Sabha counting days and MLC results. However, pub and brewery owners lament that business would be significantly affected, as people often visit pubs primarily for drinks, with food being a secondary consideration.

As per the HC order dated May 31, respondent No 3 (Deputy Commissioner and District Executive Magistrate) and No 4 (Commissioner of Police and Additional District Executive Magistrate) are directed not to prevent the petitioner and others in similar situations from serving food in bars and restaurants.

Pub and brewery owners state that most people visit pubs primarily to drink, and although the order is in their favour and will help them earn a bit, the industry will still be significantly impacted.

Chethan Hegde, founder of 1522 and Bengaluru Chapter Head of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), told TNIE that while this will help keep the business running — since operations are usually completely shut down on dry days — he lamented that it will still negatively impact their business. He added that the industry is upset because despite being the highest taxpayers, they bear the loss for the sake of a relatively small number of voters.

The High Court order applies only to food service. Liquor sales will remain completely prohibited on June 2, 4, and 6, while on June 1 and 3, sales will resume after 4pm.