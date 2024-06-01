NIMHANS bags WHO’s Nelson Mandela Award

BENGALURU: NIMHANS has been honoured with the 2024 Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion by the WHO. This award, established in 2019, celebrates individuals, institutions, and governmental or non-governmental organisations for their outstanding contributions to health promotion.

NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy received the award at Geneva. The award acknowledges NIMHANS commitment and contribution to advancing mental health and well-being in the fields of mental health and neurosciences, pioneering innovative approaches to research, education, and patient care.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted that it is a recognition of India’s efforts in inclusive healthcare.

Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, and Senior Professor of Psychiatry said, “It is really heartening that the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion has recognised achievements in mental health, an area often overlooked.”