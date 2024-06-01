Prajwal kept LS polls in mind to time his return

BENGALURU: Even as Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna finally returned early on Friday morning, his going abroad and coming back seems to be a pre-planned strategy to save both JDS and its alliance partner BJP the embarrassment when the Lok Sabha elections were on.

Spending 34 days abroad and coming back only after official campaigning for all the Lok Sabha poll phases are over across the country on May 30 is an indication enough of this strategy, political analysts said.

He left for Germany on April 27 after casting his vote on April 26 in the second phase of polls, soon after the sex scandal allegedly involving him exploded. But he maintained that his trip abroad was planned much earlier.

His early return would have led to the SIT arresting him and the lengthy process would have further embarrassed both parties, a political analyst observed. That was the reason why his sympathisers asked him to stay back till campaigning for all Lok Sabha poll phases got over, though he had shown interest twice to return to India, a source said.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership, including senior leader Rahul Gandhi, went hammer and tongs against Prajwal, dragging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prajwal’s grandfather HD Deve Gowda into the issue. CM Siddaramaaih wrote twice to the Prime Minister’s Office to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal, against whom the Interpol had already issued a blue corner notice.

MEA said it had initiated action to cancel his visa, while Deve Gowda issued a warning to Prajwal on May 23 to come back. Yet, Prajwal timed it to May 31 when the last phase of the polls is schedule for June 1. The results will be declared on June 4 when the political fortune of Prajwal too will be decided.