Prajwal sent to police custody till June 6

BENGALURU: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse cases, was on Friday remanded in police custody till June 6 in a case registered against him at the Holenarasipur Town police station.

The 33-year-old MP, who was absconding for 34 days, was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as soon as he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport.

Escorted by women police officers, Prajwal was taken to the SIT office on the CID premises in the city. He was subjected to medical tests in the afternoon before he was produced at the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court.

The prosecution appealed to the court to grant his custody for 15 days, while advocates representing Prajwal argued that he had surrendered and was cooperating with the SIT.

Hence, there was no need to remand him in police custody for 15 days.

Earlier, while he was being brought to the SIT office from the airport, Prajwal is said to have asked for his phone to talk to his advocates. But the police officers refused to give it. The SIT officers also took his two trolley bags into their custody. It is learnt that the SIT officers had a tough time questioning Prajwal as he did not cooperate with them. However, Prajwal’s counsel Arun Kumar, who met him at the SIT office, told reporters that the MP responded to the questions.