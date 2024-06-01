Prajwal was escorted by women cops to instil confidence in victims: Official

BENGALURU: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual assault charges in three cases, was escorted to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) office only by women officers upon his arrest at the Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

Senior police officials told TNIE that while there is no specific protocol for assigning security duty in such cases, it is based on the particular needs of each situation. In this instance, the security duty was assigned to female police officers because Prajwal is facing rape charges. “This decision was made to emphasise accountability and show that the law is being upheld by those (women) who were reportedly affected, reinforcing the message that justice is being administered by women,” the official said.

Security measures, including personnel allocation, vary based on the time, location and severity of the situation. When escorting a male accused, both male and women police officers can be assigned. However, for female accused individuals, only women police officers are permitted to conduct any investigative procedures, he explained.

The senior official highlighted that in this instance, it was intentionally delegated to senior woman police officers Suman D Pennekar and Seema Latkar, accompanied by additional female officials. “The senior women officers given with this responsibility demonstrate that women are resilient and adept at handling individuals who attempt to harass them,” he said.

The senior officer further highlighted that this will also instil confidence in the victims that justice will be served, as part of the case is given to those (female officers) who understand the challenges women face in society.