ST Corporation row: Another honest officer lost life under Congress govt, says Ashoka

SHIVAMOGGA: “Honest officials in the state have turned anxious under the present Congress government. They are stifled and the government is hardly paying any attention to the misappropriation of funds in the ST corporation,” alleged Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka here on Friday. He was talking to the media after visiting the family members of Superintendent of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Corporation Ltd, Chandrashekharan, who committed suicide.

“Another honest officer lost his life under this Congress government. DK Ravi had committed suicide during the previous Siddaramaiah government. In the name of various ‘bhagyas’, the government is taking away the lives of honest officers,” he alleged. “The amount from the ST corporation has been transferred to an IT company. The funds were reserved for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribe community. Why was it being transferred to an IT company,” he questioned.

He refused to believe that no minister was involved in the transfer of money. He asked Siddaramaiah, “Being a finance minister, what were you doing? How does it reflect on the state when the amount is transferred to another state?” He said Chandrashekharan was an honest officer and was awarded for his work. It was painful to know that his family had to take a loan to save Chandrashekharan’s life when he was infected with the Coronavirus, he added. Demanding a CBI probe into the scam, Ashoka said the first wicket in this corruption case will go soon, and BJP will fight for it.