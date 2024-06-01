ST Corporation scam: Karnataka govt in Catch-22 situation on sacking Nagendra

BENGALURU: With the pressure mounting on Tribal Welfare Minister B Nagendra to resign over the suicide of Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribe Development Corporation (MVSTDC) Accounts Superintendent Chandrashekara P, the Congress government is now in a Catch-22 situation.

Within the government, there is a thinking that Nagendra’s resignation should be sought immediately to save the government’s face and reinduct him if he comes out clean after an SIT probe.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to discuss this. But any decision is likely only after eliciting the opinions of party legislators at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Sunday evening that has been convened to discuss the MLC polls. AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala too is expected to attend.

Any attempt to cover up the case or inaction would damage both the government and the party, political analysts observed. BJP is baying for the government’s blood after the Rs 187.33 crore scam broke out where the money from MVSTDC has been transferred to a bank illegally. The opposition party is likely to raise the issue in the upcoming monsoon legislature session in June or July. It is taking the example of then RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa, who was forced to resign in 2022 after contractor Santhosh Patil committed suicide.