Will not refer ST Corporation case to CBI: Karnataka HM

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday said that the State Government will not refer the case related to alleged irregularities in the Valmiki Development Corporation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Responding to a question on the Union Bank of India filing a formal complaint with the CBI seeking a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities, Dr Parameshwara said, “There is a procedure that the CBI will intervene if it is a case of over Rs 100 crore (misappropriation), let us see it later.”

The ongoing probe by the CID will reveal the extent of irregularities in the corporationk, he said. “On our own, we will not refer it to CBI,” he said. Asked if two agencies would probe the case, the Home Minister said two agencies would not probe the case and in such a situation, the CID has to transfer the case (to CBI).

Dr Parameshwara said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken the case very seriously as it involves Rs 187 crore. The CM held a meeting with the officers and gave them some instructions, he said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP is demanding Tribal Welfare Minister B Nagendra’s resignation and a CBI probe. The BJP has accused the State Government of blaming the bank officials for covering up its mistakes.