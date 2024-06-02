Karnataka

Begur: Cops arrest illegal immigrant, wife for rape of 16-year-old girl

The 16-year-old survivor had also accused Meem, the wife of the perpetrator, for facilitating the rape, by locking her in a shed.
BENGALURU: A day after the TNIE report about a garbage segregation contractor being allegedly involved in the rape of a minor, the Beguru police arrested the accused Shahin Sheak, a Bangladeshi who has been staying in India illegally. The 16-yr-old survivor had also accused Meem, wife of the perpetrator, for facilitating the rape, by locking her in a shed. According to police, Sheak was arrested on Friday midnight and his wife on Saturday morning. Both were produced before the court, and were sent to a 14 day judicial custody.

