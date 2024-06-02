Bengaluru: 550 officers attend two-day session on new criminal laws

BENGALURU: Ramaiah College of Law, through the Justice ES Venkataramiah Global Legal Skills Academy, conducted a two-day training session on the three new criminal legislations, which will come to effect on July 1. Training was provided to over 550 officers of different ranks and cadres--from deputy commissioners of police to constables, of both law and order (North and Central Divisions) and traffic (North Division). The Academy was inaugurated by Justice MN Venkatachaliah, former chief justice of India, in the presence of Justice BV Nagarathna, Judge, Supreme Court of India, in December 2023 to upskill and maintain quality and employability of the workforce involved in the legal profession and law enforcement.