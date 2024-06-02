Kadu Malleswara temple gets plastic-free makeover

BENGALURU: Since January, more than 70 environmental enthusiasts, who consider every day as an environment day, have dedicated their efforts to giving Kadu Malleswara temple, one of the city’s oldest temples, an eco-friendly and plastic-free makeover.

Located in Malleswaram, the temple is part of “zero waste temples initiative” by the volunteers of the Social and Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT) in Malleswaram. They aim at making all temples in Malleswaram plastic-free as part of their campaign.

Speaking to TNSE, Bhuvana, one of the volunteers, said volunteers gather every weekend to recover basic temple resources such as flower waste, dry leaves, jaggery, and mud lamps. They repurpose these materials in various ways, such as using mud lamps to create garden pillars, adding destringed flower waste to the composter, and making bioenzyme from jaggery.

Bhuvuna mentioned that the temple, which was constructed in ancient Dravidian engineering style and one of the city’s oldest, had two composters installed inside. However, visitors who are unfamiliar with its purpose and usage, mistook the composters for dustbins and began dumping them with large piles of garbage.

“A few of us, regular visitors to the temple for its spacious grounds, decided to give the temple a plastic-free makeover. We aim to preserve its historical value because clean surroundings are crucial for attracting visitors,” she said.

The volunteers re-fabricated two existing composters and purchased another using funds they collected. Currently, the temple has three large composters and six small ones.

On average, the volunteers told TNSE that they generate more than 14 kg of wet or compostable waste daily, along with 13 kg of dry waste. “We collect the dry waste and hand it over to waste collectors. The wet waste is combined with dry leaves for composting, which typically takes about three months to mature,” a volunteer explained.

To enhance the nutritional value of the compost, volunteers add tulsi garlands and use cow dung from the temple for microbial enrichment. They have also partnered with Eat Raja, a zero-waste fruit juice shop located outside the temple, which supplies fruit slurry and fruit peels to further enrich the compost.

They have also employed Brahma, who oversees waste collection. “Despite placing drums labelled for specific types of waste, visitors occasionally mix them. In such instances, Brahma segregates the waste accordingly,” Bhuvuna said.

Volunteers urged not only temple visitors but the public to dispose of waste correctly in the designated bins.