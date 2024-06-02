Karnataka: LS poll results could impact Congress govt, BJP state leadership

The BJP is confident of returning to power at the Centre for a third consecutive term, while the Congress and its I.N.D.I.A bloc partners are hoping to stop the Modi-Shah juggernaut in its tracks. Exit polls that came after the conclusion of the seventh and final phase of polls are giving out possible scenarios, while the results of the most fiercely fought Lok Sabha elections will be out on Tuesday.

The outcome of the polls may not have a direct bearing on the stability of the State Government, but it could decide its pace and direction during the remaining four years of its tenure, and trigger intense political churning within Congress. In Karnataka, the elections for 28 Lok Sabha seats were held on April 26 and May 7.

Congress, which came to power in the state last May with a thumping majority, faces the Herculean task of continuing its winning streak. The party that had won just one out of 28 seats in the 2019 polls is hoping to outperform the BJP-JDS combine. Even in the worst-case scenario, the party cannot allow its numbers to be in single digits, especially in AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s home state. Anything below that would reflect poorly on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s leadership.

Favourable results will boost the morale of the party and its government, which is facing serious allegations of corruption and a deteriorating law and order situation.

The brazen manner in which funds from the bank accounts of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited, a Government of Karnataka Undertaking, were transferred to ‘anonymous’ accounts has put the Siddaramaiah government on a backfoot. A death note left behind by a government official who ended his life by suicide blew the lid off the scam and exposed the rot in the system. More dirt is likely to fly after the ongoing probe.

A series of crimes in the state in the last few months has caused a major embarrassment to the state government, which also faces a serious charge of not taking up any big developmental work in the first year in office and focusing only on the guarantee schemes.

In Karnataka, Congress’ campaign mostly revolved around guarantees and taking on the Centre over the alleged disparity in devolution of taxes and delay in releasing drought relief funds, apart from inflation, price rise, and unemployment. The results in 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state will show if voters were convinced by the Congress’ efforts or if the Modi factor remained strong.

While touching a double-digit mark will embolden the party and its government, a poor show will add to its woes. Failure to do well may fuel groupism within the party and its morale will take a hit ahead of the local bodies polls, which are yet to be announced.