No change of guard in BJP post June 4: BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra scotched the talk of a shakeup in the party’s state unit as mere rumours.

Speaking exclusively to The New Sunday Express, Vijayendra termed reports over the prospect of a large-scale shakeup in the party post-June 4 as “unconfirmed.”

He, however, admitted that the party faced infighting in many places in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. “Yes, we have had infighting in many places... but it will not hurt us electorally,’’ he said.

On a few leaders turning rebels since tickets were denied to them, the state BJP chief said, “The BJP Central leadership has the final say as far as ticket distribution is concerned. So, no one can blame the state leadership for not getting the ticket.”

While many in the Congress had claimed that the feedback for the party was good and that they would win in places like Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, and Chitradurga, the BJP leader said, “Yet, we will win in all these places.’’

Vijayendra said that feedback soon after the polls could point in one direction, but a clear analysis shows that the BJP will win all 25 seats it is contesting in Karnataka.

When asked about the Congress feedback giving it 12–14 seats, Vijayendra said, “I will not talk about JDS seats... but we (BJP) will win all 25 seats that we are contesting in Karnataka.”

On the NDA’s prospects nationally, Vijayendra said they the alliance will get a comfortable majority.

On Davanagere, where Congress candidate Prabha Mallikarjun, daughter-in-law of Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa, is sure of a win, Vijayendra said, “If the rebel had not contested, things could have been different... but remember, a rebel candidate is contesting from Davanagere, and he would get about 40,000–50,000 votes. So we will win Davanagere too.’’

Asked about Chamarajanagar, where the Congress has been claiming that their performance has been exceptional, he said, “We, too, have done our surveys and gotten our feedback. Let us wait for June 4. But yes, we could have done better in Chamarajanagar.’’