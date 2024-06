BENGALURU: If Saturday’s mega exit polls are to be believed, the situation is turning out to be grim for the ruling Congress in Karnataka as most pollsters have not given it double digits in the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

If predictions come true on Tuesday, when the results are officially announced, political ripples in Karnataka politics, especially in the ruling Congress and its government, cannot be ruled out.

As per the predictions, the picture for I.N.D.I.A at the national level is also not bright. The exit polls predicted a setback for AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who had predicted 128 seats for Congress at the national level.

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, however, said, “Exit polls typically have small sample sizes and hence don’t give the right numbers. I don’t have faith in exit polls…..Exit polls are giving 3-4 seats to Congress in Karnataka, but we will win seats in double digits. The I.N.D.I.A bloc will come to power in India.”

For Congress, which banked on its five guarantees and hoped to win 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, such a scenario would come as a major setback.

Meanwhile, in the BJP ranks, some of the leaders — especially, detractors of former CM BS Yediyurappa — may raise a furore over the party not being able to make a clean sweep under his son BY Vijayendra’s leadership. But BJP sources clarified that there will be no change in the leadership whatsoever as the party would win over 20 seats.