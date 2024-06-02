SIT arrests ST Corpn MD, accounts officer over alleged involvement in scam

BNEGALURU: The sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) have arrested the managing director and accounts officer of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited over their alleged involvement in a scam where funds to the tune of Rs 94.7 crore of the corporation were allegedly misappropriated.

On Friday night, the police arrested MD JJ Padmanabha and Accounts Officer Parashuram G from the outskirts of Bengaluru and produced them before the magistrate court on Saturday afternoon. The court remanded them in police custody till June 6.

The investigation officer said that they are questioning the accused about the transfer of money from the corporation to other banks. He said that all 14 banks to which the money was transferred on different dates will be frozen.

General Manger of KMVSTDCL had filed a complaint at the High Grounds police station on May 29 about the alleged misappropriation of the corporation’s money. Later, the case was transferred to the CID.

The SIT team headed by Manish Kharbikar, Additional Director General of Police, Economic Offences, DCP (Traffic-South) Shivaprakash Devaraju, Police Superintendent (Intelligence) Hariram Shankar and CID Superintendent Raghavendra K Hegde are members of the SIT that was formed on Friday by the State Government.

The alleged scam broke out after Chandrashekaran, who was working as accounts superintendent at the corporation’s Bengaluru office, died by suicide in Shivamogga last week. In the death note, he had mentioned about the “illegal” transfer of Rs 94.7 crore belonging to the corporation and the names of the officials.