ST Corporation row: Not protecting anyone, says Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: As the Opposition BJP continued to demand a CBI probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Valmiki Development Corporation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said they will not spare the perpetrators.

There is no question of protecting anyone involved in misappropriation of funds and the SIT is probing the case, Siddaramaiah told the media.

“We will not spare the perpetrators. Such incidents have happened during BJP’s rule too. We will conduct a thorough investigation. The investigating officers are chasing the money trail and we will get the money back. Some people also have been arrested in the case till now,” Shivakumar told the media.

The DyCM said scams of certain value directly go to the CBI and there is no role of the government in this. “We will fully cooperate with the investigation,” Shivakumar added.

The BJP rejected the State Government’s move to constitute the SIT and continued to demand for CBI probe.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the CM, who is also the Finance Minister, was not aware of the multi-crore scam and he should resign immediately. He said Siddaramaiah has got all the information about the scam from the Finance Department officials, but he has still not dropped Tribal Welfare Minister B Nagendra from the Cabinet. “This shows anyone can get the government money transferred. We suspect that money in this scam has also gone to Sonia Gandhi,” he alleged.

The ST Corporation funds meant for the development of people from the Scheduled Tribes have been transferred to a bank account in Telangana and bank accounts of nine IT firms, he said and added that the money has reached Congress leaders in New Delhi and that would also come out in the future.

Ashoka said BJP will continue its fight by using all legal avenues and all details with documents have been sent to BJP national president JP Nadda. The BJP termed the State Government’s decision to constitute the SIT as an eyewash and an attempt to cover up the government’s mistake.

“Will the Siddaramaiah government care to calculate and explain the percentage of corruption involved in this govt? Rs 87 crore of the sanctioned Rs 187 crores - Perfect 50%?” said state BJP president BY Vijayendra. “Embezzlement of government funds points to a bigger conspiracy by the Karnataka Congress government involving ministers, and further gives credence to our claim that Congress is treating Karnataka as an ATM to fund its Delhi Bosses,” he added.

State govt writes to bank to freeze amounts

The Additional Chief Secretary, Scheduled Tribal Welfare Department, has written to the Managing Director of RBL Bank to freeze the amounts transferred from Union Bank of India, MG Road Branch, and remit back to the ST Corporation account in Union Bank of India. In 11 transactions from March 5, 2024, to May 6, 2024, Rs 89.62 crore was transferred from the corporation’s accounts to the accounts in the name of different firms.