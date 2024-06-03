BBMP CE Prahlad says no flood in Ramakrishna Nagar, residents disagree

BENGALURU: While the areas around Ramakrishna Nagar and Yelachenahalli in Bengaluru South were flooded following Saturday’s downpour, a purported X account in the name of BBMP Chief Engineer Prahlad has claimed that there was no flooding, and the videos of water gushing into the area are older, and are being circulated to “sensationalise” this year’s rain.

Angered by this claim from the account in the name of the Palike’s chief engineer, residents shared more videos as proof of the inundation of the area on Saturday, citing civic apathy as the reason.

Prahlad said, “It is very sad to note that old videos of flooding are being used to sensationalise this year’s rain. Today (June 1), there was rain and it was limited to road runoff at Ramakrishna Nagar.”

Further, a photo taken at 5.28 pm on Saturday, with GPS location of the area (Kanaka Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout) with no flooding, was shared by the chief engineer. In reply to this, residents, including one Gulab Pasha and Murugan, shared some videos of their own, highlighting flooding. They fumed that the BBMP engineers reached their area after the flood water had receded and misguided top officials by sending photo from another location.

Murugan, who shot the flood video that went viral on Saturday, made another video at the same spot, along with his neighbours, sharing proof. Sharing Murugan’s video, many netizens demanded corrective measures by the BBMP, instead of suspecting the videos shared by the residents.