Bengaluru breaks 133-year record for single day rainfall in June

BENGALURU: Bengaluru received 111 mm rainfall on June 2, breaking the 133-year record for the highest ever rainfall in a single day in June, Met department officials said.

N Puviarasan, a scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, confirmed to PTI that June 2 witnessed the highest single day rainfall in June in 133 years.

He also said the rainfall received on June 1 and June 2 alone  140.7 mm  surpassed the monthly average for June.

According to 'X' user @Bnglweatherman, as per IMD, June 2 recorded 111 mm, which crossed the June month average of 110.3 mm, in a single day.

He further said the highest single day rainfall in June was recorded on June 16, 1891.

The intense rain also brought Bengaluru to a standstill at many places, particularly in Jayanagar from where residents posted pictures of fallen trees on social media.

A tree had also fallen on the Metro track near Trinity Metro station causing inconvenience to commuters Sunday night.

Besides fallen trees, inundated streets caused inconvenience to people.

According to C S Patil, head of IMD Centre, Bengaluru, the southwest monsoon has further advanced over Karnataka and a yellow alert has been issued for some districts till June 5.