Case filed against seven senior cops over graft

Court takes note of misuse of power

The court noted that documents prima facie disclosed the arbitrariness on the part of accused No 1 to 5, who had thrown procedures to the wind and sidelined investigation against BDA officials for corrupt activities. They also failed to inquire into allegations about the case diary and entries therein before proceeding against the complainant, a private person. Thus prima facie, allegations of misuse of power, criminal misconduct, house trespass, criminal intimidation, attempt to extort money, fabrication of documents, suppression of truth from the court to proceed against a private person who claims to be an unconnected to the allegations, were strengthened against the accused, the court added.

The court further stated that accused no. 1 to 5 were working under the supervision of Uma Prashanth and Seemanthkumar Singh, accused no. 6 and 7. Therefore, at this stage, the allegations that all illegalities committed by accused no. 1 to 5 was under the guidance and instructions of accused no. 6 and 7 in furtherance of their conspiracy and common intention hold some force. The alleged illegalities by public servants would be beyond the scope of their official limits, and cannot be termed to be part of their duties, the court said.

Case history

According to the order, the accused registered the FIR against BDA officials over illegal allotment of sites in collusion with some agents, by only mentioning their designations on November 19, 2021, without prior administrative approval as per Section 17 of Prevention of Corruption Act. A diary of the year 2013 was allegedly seized from the Deputy Secretary of BDA but it was not reported to court. In fact, the Deputy Secretary was not working at BDA in 2013.

Further, almost five months after the registration of FIR, accused Vijay Hadagali obtained a search warrant from court to search the house bearing No 62 at Manorayanapalya, as if it belongs to the complainant, but it was not executed on the ground that the complainant was not residing in the said house.

Prakash Reddy and Manjunath Hoogar, on the strength of the old warrant, entered the complainant’s house with mediapersons on December 22, 2022, and seized some property documents and his two mobile phones. They allegedly threatened the complainant that they would arrest and parade him on the streets unless he disclosed the passwords and patterns of his mobiles, and succeeded in accessing personal information which is violation of personal liberty.