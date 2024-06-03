Poor quality food leaves bad taste in kids’ mouths

BELAGAVI: The substandard quality of food being supplied and cooked at Anganwadi centres for the past six months has left both children and pregnant women dissatisfied, putting a question mark on the government’s drive to prevent malnutrition among children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Earlier, nutritious food such as green gram payasa, peanut chikki, boiled egg, rice-sambar, and upma, were being served. The food was good as the quality of foodgrains was good, and children liked the menu.

However, the menu for the children changed in January. According to the officials of the Department of Women and Child Welfare, rice-sambar is served for three days while upma (uppit) is served for three days in a week. ‘Pushti,’ the nutri-mix powder and millet laddu, are served in the morning.

The officials further claimed that eggs and milk powder was being provided.

But the children are being served only rice, sambar and upma. Eggs and milk powder don’t reach the anganwadis regularly. Recently, milk powder supplied to anganwadis in Athani taluk was found to have been expired.

According to the old policy, a committee led by Deputy Commissioner of respective districts was inviting tenders to supply food products in their respective region.

Thus, organic jaggery, green gram, peanuts and other grains were being procured in Belagavi to prepare the food.

However, as per the new policy, a uniform menu for children is being followed in the entire state and the ration is being supplied from a single agency from Andhra Pradesh.

There are a lot of allegations that the grains, jaggery and other ration items supplied to the anganwadi centres are of a sub-standard quality and children were refusing to eat food prepared using these grains.