Siddaramaiah questions BJP's ultimatum as SIT probes minister's involvement in Rs 187 crore scam

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaih on Monday said he has not sought resignation of Minister B Nagendra, who is facing allegations over illegal money transfer from a state-run corporation, and any decision in this regard will be taken based on the probe report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate it.

He also questioned the opposition BJP, asking as to who were they to fix a deadline for the government to remove Nagendra, the Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare, from the post.

BJP has sought a CBI probe into the alleged illegal money transfer case involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, and also demanded immediate dismissal of Nagendra from the Ministry.

"There is no threat or anything, I have not sought resignation (of Nagendra)... SIT report has not yet come, it has been constituted only a couple of days ago. Let's see what they will give in their report. Once they submit their report we will take a decision," Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question.

Asked whether he has sought any explanation from Nagendra, he said: "I have not yet asked. I will have to go through the preliminary report. After going through the report, we will decide."

On BJP demanding the Minister's resignation and giving an ultimatum to the government till June 6 for the same or else threatening a state-wide protest, the Chief Minister said: "Who are they to give us an ultimatum? Opposition party is to protest against injustice, but they (BJP) won't protest against injustice, they protest by speaking lies."

Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the government will not protect anyone in the case and will take action in accordance with law, irrespective of whoever is involved.

The illegal money transfer came to light after accounts superintendent at the Corporation, Chandrashekhar P, died by suicide on May 26, leaving behind a death note.

It revealed an unauthorised transfer of Rs 187 crore belonging to the corporation from its bank account, and from that, Rs 88.

62 crore was illegally moved to various accounts allegedly belonging to "well-known" IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.

Chandrashekhar has allegedly named the corporation's now suspended Managing Director J G Padmanabh, accounts officer Parashuram G Durugannavar, and Union Bank of India Chief Manager Suchismita Rawal in the note, while also stating that the "Minister" had issued oral orders for transferring the funds.

The state government on Friday constituted an SIT team headed by Manish Kharbikar, Additional Director General of Police, Economic Offences, at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Bengaluru, to conduct the probe.