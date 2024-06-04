Agencies get to work, clear tree from Bengaluru Metro tracks

BENGALURU: Swift joint action by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire department, BBMP and the police helped clear the large tree that had fallen on the Metro rail track between Trinity and MG Road stations, and resume the service.

“On June 2 at 7.26 pm, a large tree had uprooted due to severe weather conditions and fallen onto the Metro tracks between Trinity and MG Road stations. This incident necessitated an immediate halt to services on the affected section of the Purple Line network to ensure the safety of all passengers and short loop operations were carried out between MG Road and Challaghatta and Indiranagar and Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro stations.

Immediately, emergency protocols were activated to ensure passenger safety and to secure the affected area. The State Disaster Response Force - Karnataka, Fire department, BBMP and the police dispatched their units on the scene to ensure safety and clearance of the incident area,” said a release issued by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Monday.

The release further said that specialised equipment was brought in to expedite the removal process and a team of skilled workers and arborists worked tirelessly for more than four hours to cut and remove the fallen tree, despite heavy showers which caused additional hindrances.

After the tree was removed from the incident area, a series of comprehensive inspections were carried out by various wings of the BMRCL and once safety was ensured, trials were done before resuming normal operations.