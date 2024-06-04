Canine clairvoyant’s predictions captivate voters

MYSURU: As the nation eagerly awaits the Lok Sabha election results, set to be announced on Tuesday, Mysuru region has embraced an unique tradition that’s captivating both rural and urban folks alike.

The age-old practice of using animals for predictions has taken centrestage with parrots and dogs donning the mantle of mystics and forecasters.

Among these animal oracles, Bhairava, a two-year-old dog residing at the Kalabhairaveshwara Temple on KT Street, has made headlines with his election forecasts.

Bhairava’s owner, Gopinath, conducted an experiment to predict the election outcomes. He placed portraits of key political figures in front of Bhairava and observed the dog’s choices.

For the Prime Ministerial race, Bhairava was presented with portraits of Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

In a moment that has since gone viral, Bhairava chose Modi’s portrait, indicating a predicted victory for the incumbent PM. This prediction aligns with the exit polls that forecast a win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The experiment didn’t stop at the national level. Gopinath extended Bhairava’s prowess to the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency.

The dog was shown portraits of Congress candidate M Lakshmana and his BJP rival Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar, who has garnered significant attention in the region.

Once again, Bhairava made his choice, picking Yaduveer’s portrait. This choice has sparked considerable interest and amusement among the local populace, further elevating Bhairava’s status as a canine clairvoyant.

Videos of Bhairava’s predictions have become a sensation on social media, capturing the imaginations of people across the region.

With a few hours left for the Lok Sabha election results, use of animals and birds, especially parrots and pigeons in rural parts and canines in the city region, have added an intriguing twist to the election fever gripping the country.