DK Shivakumar pats civic workers, tells them to coordinate on rain issues

BENGALURU: Record rainfall on Sunday resulted in uprooting of 265 trees, falling of 365 tree branches, damage to 261 electricity poles, and left three persons with minor injuries. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received 694 complaints, of which 525 have been attended to and closed, said Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar.

Holding a review meeting with officials of various civic agencies on Monday, the DyCM lauded them for addressing the issues quickly. “Officials from BBMP, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bescom and Fire and Emergency Services coordinated among themselves to resolve the issues. This should be maintained, and the NDRF team should also be kept in the loop during emergencies,” said the DyCM, adding that the corporation will take responsibility for the treatment of the three injury cases.

Reminding officials about flash floods in the past due to stormwater drain encroachments, he directed them to be strict and not to succumb to legal threats by encroachers. “There is a High Court direction. Remove all encroachments on stormwater drains without showing any mercy,” he told them.

Shivakumar also asked officials to identify old and dangerous buildings and make arrangements to shift people out, and if needed, to demolish the buildings to save lives. He told them there should be no loss of life or damage to properties during the monsoon.

With an official informing Shivakumar about heavy rainfall in the coming days, the DyCM said a dedicated 24x7 control room had been set up, and asked them to add him to the group for effective monitoring. When asked about the absence of elected corporators for better civic administration, Shivakumar said officials will take care of it now, and once the Lok Sabha results are out, a decision will be taken on the BBMP Council elections.