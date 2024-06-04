Prathap Simha upset with party over not picking Raghupathi Bhat

MYSURU: Nearly a week after Aliya Assadi, the student who had fought for her right to wear the hijab in college in Udupi, mocked former BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat for being expelled from the party in a tweet, Mysuru MP Prathap Simha expressed disappointment against the party for denying Bhat an MLC ticket.

Simha posted on his social media account that Raghupathi Bhat, who had fought against “burqa-clad students with jihadi mindset” violating the rules of educational institutions to wear the prescribed uniform, was denied both MLA and MLC tickets.

As if that is not enough, he had been expelled from the party, and was mocked by the student, Aliya Assadi. “It is unfortunate that such circumstances have come to Hindutvavadis (Hindu activists),” he said. Simha expressed disappointment that Raghupathi Bhat was contesting the South-West Graduates Legislative Council seat as an independent candidate, after he was expelled from the BJP.

Meanwhile, former minister SA Ramadas slammed Raghupathi Bhat for contesting the MLC election against the official BJP candidate.

Ramadas said , “While some leaders left BJP and joined other political parties, some rebelled and contested as independent candidates. But I consider BJP as my mother, so I did not quit the party. Whatever we are today is because of the party... we have to wait for our time,” he said.