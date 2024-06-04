Woman dies, 39 fall ill after eating food during event in Mysuru

MYSURU: A 65-year-old woman died and 39 villagers were admitted to hospital with vomiting and diarrhea allegedly after consuming food at a housewarming ceremony at Marballi village in Jayapura hobli in Mysuru taluk.

According to officials, 65-year-old Shivamma of the village died on Monday. The housewarming ceremony was held at Marballi village on May 31. More than 350 villagers, who attended the function, consumed food. But on June 2, 39 people experienced vomiting and diarrhea. While some were treated at the primary health centre in the village, 27 people were admitted to Mysuru district hospital for further treatment.

District Health Officer PC Kumaraswamy said a temporary treatment centre was opened on the Marballi Gram Panchayat office premises to conduct medical check-up of the villagers. “The health centre with doctors and medical staff will work round-the-clock. There had been no symptoms of cholera,” he said.

The villagers, who were admitted to the district hospital, said they had attended the housewarming function where more than 350 people eaten food. “We have no idea whether the incident happened due to consuming food at the function or for drinking contaminated water supplied in the village,” the villagers said.

Meanwhile, taluk and health officials, who have visited the village, collected samples of the food and the water from the tanks for investigation.