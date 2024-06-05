Embarrassment for Congress: BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has said that a non-Congress government coming to power for the third time post Independence is something everyone should rejoice.

Vijayendra, son of veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, said, “The BJP and its alliance have performed well,” he said. In Karnataka, the BJP-JDS alliance has won 19 seats, including 17 by BJP.

“In Karnataka, Congress were living in an illusion of winning more than 20 seats... now they are embarrassed,” he added. Vijayendra said Congress leaders were dreaming to win more seats through their guarantee schemes.

“But this did not happen. I am thankful to BJP and JDS leaders and party workers,” he said. “This election will decide the country’s future. They wanted to make Modi as PM again and that is why they supported us,” he said.