Modi has no moral right to remain PM: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar here on Tuesday said that the Lok Sabha election results were not up to their expectations as the Congress failed to get double digits. The duo said that they will deliberate and analyse the impact of the guarantee schemes on the results. They chose to hold separate press conferences after the final results were out in the evening. They claimed that the Congress’ tally rose from a mere one seat in 2019 to nine this time.
Siddaramaiah observed that the Congress, despite improving its vote share remarkably compared to the 2019 LS polls, failed to win more seats. Both said that an analysis of the five guarantees would be done to determine to what extent they had an impact on the party’s prospects.
“We could not meet our expectation of winning 15-20 seats... but improved our tally from a mere one seat in 2019 to nine this time. We improved our vote share to o, from 31.88% in 2019 to 45.34%. The BJP’s vote share declined by 5% even as it forged an alliance with JDS... the latter’s vote share too declined,” the CM said, adding that NDA lost 64 seats compared to 2019. “Modi has no moral right to become the PM,” he said.
Shivakumar, though in shock over his younger brother DK Suresh’s defeat from Bengaluru Rural, congratulated NDA candidate Dr CN Manjunath, son-in-law of former PM HD Deve Gowda, for the victory. “Our tally has gone up from 1 to 9. We were expecting 14 seats. I congratulate Dr Manjunath on his victory in Bengaluru Rural. It is an individual victory rather than a party’s, but we had not expected such a big margin.
My brother had done good work, and there was no anti-incumbency. People have voted for Dr Manjunath to give him a chance,” Shivakumar said. He expressed shock as DK Suresh got only 26,000 votes in his Kanakapura Assembly segment, as he was expecting over 60,000 votes. “I have some doubts about certain things, but I will accept the verdict. Mansoor Ali Khan lost his election at the last minute. We will try to correct our mistakes,” he said.
“The performance of the Congress party in the Old Mysuru Region has declined compared to the assembly elections, but that has been a trend for a long time. This was the case when SM Krishna was the Chief minister. It looks like it is the political nature of the state,” he opined.
Siddaramaiah said that it is uncertain as to who will form the government at the centre.“The people of the country have accepted Congress. They (the BJP) sought votes in the name of Ram Mandir only to lose Ayodhya miserably,” he added.