Modi has no moral right to remain PM: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar here on Tuesday said that the Lok Sabha election results were not up to their expectations as the Congress failed to get double digits. The duo said that they will deliberate and analyse the impact of the guarantee schemes on the results. They chose to hold separate press conferences after the final results were out in the evening. They claimed that the Congress’ tally rose from a mere one seat in 2019 to nine this time.

Siddaramaiah observed that the Congress, despite improving its vote share remarkably compared to the 2019 LS polls, failed to win more seats. Both said that an analysis of the five guarantees would be done to determine to what extent they had an impact on the party’s prospects.

“We could not meet our expectation of winning 15-20 seats... but improved our tally from a mere one seat in 2019 to nine this time. We improved our vote share to o, from 31.88% in 2019 to 45.34%. The BJP’s vote share declined by 5% even as it forged an alliance with JDS... the latter’s vote share too declined,” the CM said, adding that NDA lost 64 seats compared to 2019. “Modi has no moral right to become the PM,” he said.