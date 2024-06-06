Climate-resilient buildings need of the hour, rules being drawn up

BENGALURU: Climate change is real and directly impacts people in the form of flooding, drought and landslides. While these cannot be completely eradicated and stopped in one go, climate change can be controlled, and officials from the disaster management and environment departments are working together to draw up new construction rules. The rules will apply to all new structures and under construction buildings, besides infrastructure projects, to make them climate-resilient.

A senior official from the environment department told The New Indian Express: “Learning from bitter past experiences of flooding and casualties, the disaster management department is preparing a blueprint of flood-prone areas. We are asking builders, contractors and agencies seeking clearance for projects to draw up details of how construction and demolition waste is disposed of and managed. A detailed water management plan, explaining the source of water, is being sought. They will also have to ensure there are deep recharge pits for groundwater recharge. We are insisting that buildings are climate-resilient.”

Earlier, while clearing projects, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) would not seek many details on air and water management, but now they are asking builders and agencies questions on environment management. “So far, no project has been rejected as builders and companies have been seeking time to redo their proposal,” said an official from SEIAA. These directions are not limited to Bengaluru or to new high-rises, but apply to all ongoing commercial, residential and infrastructure projects across the state.

An official from the disaster management department said they are working with district administrations and city corporations to prepare a plan for multiple models.