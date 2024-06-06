Coastal Congress unit avoided ‘stars’, here’s why.

MANGALURU: Is Congress not wedded to its ideology when it comes to coastal Karnataka? It seems so if one goes by the recent developments. Sample this, though the Congress did not leave anything to chance to wrest the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha seat from BJP, none of the party’s star campaigners campaigned forR Padmaraj Poojary, much to everyone’s surprise.

Initially, Congress maintained that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar were scheduled to campaign here, but had to cancel their visit due to their prior commitments. Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee president and MLC K Harish Kumar had also said that precious two days are “wasted” in preparations if star campaigners are invited.

However, the truth came out on Wednesday, a day after the results were announced. Congress candidate Padmaraj implied that it was a conscious decision not to have any star campaigners. According to him, they did not have any big leader to campaign for him as people in the region will “misinterpret” the Congress’ ideology. “We also need to understand the people’s mentality here,” he said.