Congress brass may soon sack some ministers

BENGALURU: Though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues have rubbished speculations that the ministers, who failed to ensure the victory of Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections will be sacked, the party high command initiating such a punitive action sooner or later cannot be ruled out, according to sources.

The high command, which is now busy with its I.N.D.I.A. partners in New Delhi after the LS poll outcome, is likely to take action against the ministers who “betrayed” the party and helped its rival candidates emerge victorious in some constituencies in the state.

With the candidates likely to submit reports on the reasons for their defeat soon, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala is expected to arrive in Bengaluru within a week.

The reasons for the defeat of party candidates, especially of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s brother and sitting MP DK Suresh in Bengaluru Rural constituency, which came as a shock to the high command, will be discussed.

On Wednesday, Shivakumar held a meeting with party leaders from Mandya and Kolar districts. He along with Siddaramaiah may hold a meeting soon.

The blame-game over the party’s dismal performance has begun with some leaders attributing the loss to the BJP-JDS alliance. “A report on the rift in Kolar and Chikkaballapur reached AICC leader Rahul Gandhi much before the declaration of results and the high command is serious about it,” a party insider said.