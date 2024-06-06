Congress brass may soon sack some ministers

BENGALURU: Though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues have rubbished speculations that the ministers, who failed to ensure the victory of Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections will be sacked, the party high command initiating such a punitive action sooner or later cannot be ruled out, according to sources.
The high command, which is now busy with its I.N.D.I.A. partners in New Delhi after the LS poll outcome, is likely to take action against the ministers who “betrayed” the party and helped its rival candidates emerge victorious in some constituencies in the state.
With the candidates likely to submit reports on the reasons for their defeat soon, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala is expected to arrive in Bengaluru within a week.
The reasons for the defeat of party candidates, especially of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s brother and sitting MP DK Suresh in Bengaluru Rural constituency, which came as a shock to the high command, will be discussed.
On Wednesday, Shivakumar held a meeting with party leaders from Mandya and Kolar districts. He along with Siddaramaiah may hold a meeting soon.
The blame-game over the party’s dismal performance has begun with some leaders attributing the loss to the BJP-JDS alliance. “A report on the rift in Kolar and Chikkaballapur reached AICC leader Rahul Gandhi much before the declaration of results and the high command is serious about it,” a party insider said.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, who met Shivakumar, however clarified that he worked promptly for the party candidates in Kolar and Chikkaballapur constituencies. He blamed his rival camp led by Ramesh Kumar, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar and Kolar MLA Kotturu Manjunath, among others, for the defeat of the party candidates in the two constituencies.
“Those who had opposed my family member’s (his son-in-law Chikkapeddanna) candidature are answerable for the defeat of the party candidate (Gowtham),” he is said to have told Shivakumar.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara met defeated Tumakuru candidate SP Muddahanume Gowda and consoled him. Dr Parameshwara, however, said that he and Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna will have to shoulder the responsibility for his defeat.
“In the 2019 LS polls, the Congress-JDS alliance did not work (former PM HD Deve Gowda lost Tumakuru seat). But this time, the BJP-JDS alliance candidate won. I will give my explanation to the party bosses,” he added.
If not the cabinet reshuffle, some ministers facing corruption charges may be dropped anytime as BJP is likely to raise the issue during the monsoon session, sources said.
It may start with Tribal Welfare Minister B Nagendra over the alleged misappropriation of Rs 187.33 crore in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (MVSTDC), they said.