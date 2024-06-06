Continuous learning helped us, say NEET toppers

BENGALURU: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing NEET-2024 results late on Tuesday caught students and parents by surprise. Ideally, the results were to be out by the second week of June.
A total of 67 candidates secured the All India Rank 1, out of whom, three are from Karnataka - Kalyan V, Sam Shreyas Joseph and Arjun Kishore - who secured 99.999 percentile.
About 1.5 lakh students from the state had appeared for the exam out of whom, 89,088 became eligible for NEET 2024. Last year, Karnataka’s performance was on similar lines, with 75,248 students qualifying out of the over 1.3 lakh who appeared. In the Top-100 ranks released by NTA, Karnataka students secured six seats, with five boys and one girl making a mark.
Kalyan from Bengaluru had also topped the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) in B Pharm, Pharm D, veterinary science and nursing streams, whose results were announced last Saturday by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Speaking to TNIE, he said, “I certainly did not expect Rank 1, but I was confident of my performance. I had just confusion in two questions for Physics, but I think it all worked out in the end. I made sure I had a schedule and followed the syllabus.” Kalyan added that he is keen on becoming a researcher and would like to join AIIMS, Delhi.
The other AIR 1 from Expert PU College in Mangaluru, Arjun said he is elated with the rank and would like to pursue surgery after qualifying for NEETPG. Son of Kishore, an associate professor in the department of pharmacology at Mysore Medical College and mother, Rashmi, a gynaecologist, could not contain their excitement. “I worked hard and studied for six hours a day, apart from classes. When I got the rank, we got calls from many relatives and even some unknown people, it was a different feeling. I wish to follow the same path (medicine) as my parents,” he said.
The cut-off this year for the general category candidates has increased from 720-137 last year to 720-164. In terms of state-wise performance, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of qualified candidates, with 1,65,047 students, followed by Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, with 1,42,665, 1,21,240 and 89,426, respectively. Karnataka secured the fifth rank. All over India, 13,16,268 students qualified for UGNEET 2024. The test was held on May 5 across the country.