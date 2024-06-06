Continuous learning helped us, say NEET toppers

BENGALURU: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing NEET-2024 results late on Tuesday caught students and parents by surprise. Ideally, the results were to be out by the second week of June.

A total of 67 candidates secured the All India Rank 1, out of whom, three are from Karnataka - Kalyan V, Sam Shreyas Joseph and Arjun Kishore - who secured 99.999 percentile.

About 1.5 lakh students from the state had appeared for the exam out of whom, 89,088 became eligible for NEET 2024. Last year, Karnataka’s performance was on similar lines, with 75,248 students qualifying out of the over 1.3 lakh who appeared. In the Top-100 ranks released by NTA, Karnataka students secured six seats, with five boys and one girl making a mark.

Kalyan from Bengaluru had also topped the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) in B Pharm, Pharm D, veterinary science and nursing streams, whose results were announced last Saturday by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Speaking to TNIE, he said, “I certainly did not expect Rank 1, but I was confident of my performance. I had just confusion in two questions for Physics, but I think it all worked out in the end. I made sure I had a schedule and followed the syllabus.” Kalyan added that he is keen on becoming a researcher and would like to join AIIMS, Delhi.