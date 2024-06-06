Need to amend Tree Protection Act: Forest minister Khandre

BENGALURU: Acknowledging the increase in the number of illegal tree-felling and poisoning cases being reported, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday said there is a need to amend the Tree Protection Act, 1976, to conserve the green cover.

Speaking on the sidelines of a sapling plantation event on World Environment Day, Khandre said the penalty against felling of trees should be made more stringent and vigilant. He added that the government is also considering stopping permission for the felling of trees for new projects. Also, a study on the environmental impact due to multiple infrastructure projects will be undertaken.

In the meantime, sapling plantation drives were undertaken across the state. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, along with former president Ramnath Kovind and his family, planted a Cassia fistula sapling on the Raj Bhavan grounds. The governor appealed to people to plant saplings and nurture nature to protect the environment.

Kempegowda International Airport introduced a new fleet of electric airport taxis in collaboration with Refex eVeeelz.